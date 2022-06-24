Some 50.4% of foreign visitors surveyed by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) at the Kotoka International Airport considered Ghana as an expensive destination in terms of cost.

However, 72.76% of visitors rated their overall experience with ‘Beyond the Return’ version of December in Ghana 2021 events as satisfied whilst 15.45% said they were very satisfied.

About repeated visits to Ghana, 95% visitors said they will visit Ghana again in December 2022 for events.

Participants anticipate that some changes in the 2022 December in Ghana should include organisation of programmes in other regions and addition of more programmes.

They also recommended holding programmes conveniently at larger auditoriums.

The 2021 December in Ghana survey interviewed 260 respondents at the Kotoka International Airport’s Departure Hall who had participated in the programme.

About 62% of the interviewees, were females and males 38%.

A greater number (80.6%) of participants were employed.

Millennials in the age group of (18- 39 years) were 73.8%. Bachelor’s degree holders were 61%.

First time visitors to Ghana during the period were 40%, whilst more than three times visitors were 28%.

Participants ranked “Experience Ghana” as first pillar of Beyond the Return, with “Celebrate Ghana” as the second pillar said they were keenly involved.