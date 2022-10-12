The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has shut down four branches of retail shop, Palace Mall in the Greater Accra Region.



The action on Tuesday follows the inability of the company to fix its tax electronic collection system to enable the GRA to access the data.



The affected outlets are the Labone, Spintex, Atomic roundabout and Weija branches.



The Authority has lamented a number of selected shops have deliberately failed to issue VAT invoices electronically when customers make purchases.



The situation GRA says shows these shops are under-declaring their taxes.



At Labone Palace Mall, managers of the facility reportedly locked themselves inside the shop as GRA officials also carried out their exercise.



The GRA on October 1, 2022, started the Electronic VAT system to block leakages in revenue collection as well as ascertain the actual income of businesses.



The Accra Area Enforcement Manager, Joseph Annan, said the action has become necessary after many attempts to get the company to comply with the law failed.



GRA on Monday shut down the Weija branch of China Mall, bringing to five, the number of its closed branches.



Meanwhile, managers of the affected shops have been cautioned not to tamper with the Commissioner’s seal as that may worsen their situation.