The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is on the heels of the receiver of the defunct banks for some GHȼ91 million evaded taxes.

The central bank in 2017 revoked the licences of over 300 financial institutions for various financial breaches.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee Monday morning, the Ghana Revenue Authority revealed they are unable to collect a total of GHȼ91 million in taxes owed by the defunct banks.

According to Mr. Edward Apenteng Gyamerah, Commissioner in Charge of Domestic Tax and Revenue Division at the GRA, the receiver has been written to on several occasions, to pay the money to the GRA as it has the first right to receive any such payments if the receiver gets any money from the companies.

“And we are yet to receive from the receiver,” he said.

A member of the committee, Kofi Adams, who requested for copies of the letters (the first letter and the latest) to the receiver demanding payments, said with such tax revenues due government sitting uncollected, there is no justification to pile up further taxes on the citizenry.

ALSO READ:

UG: Meet the Police officer who graduated as valedictorian

NDC wants election date change to take effect from 2028