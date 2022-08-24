Government has pledged to terminate the contract of contractors who delay the completion of the Agenda 111 projects.

Making this declaration, the Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, indicated that the government is committed to abiding by its timelines.

“We will not shy away from cancelling or terminating any contract which is not going very well.

“This is a project where we have at least given at least 10 per cent mobilisation to all the contractors who have started work and I believe they should start mobilisation to get enough materials and work very fast,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo in 2020 announced an ambitious programme to build 111 District and Regional Hospitals across the country.

The Agenda 111 project is part of a grand vision for Ghana’s healthcare sector by the Akufo-Addo administration.

The project will ensure that 101 districts will be provided with hospitals in addition to 10 selected regional and specialised hospitals.

The government has already set aside an amount of US$100 million as commencement funding for the project.

Each of the hospitals will cost $16.88 million, with $12.88 million being used for the construction of the hospitals and $4 million for medical equipment.