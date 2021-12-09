Government says it will, in the coming days, commission an investigation into the performance of students in this year’s West Africa Senior School Certificate Examiatio (WASCCE).

Out of the over 400,000 students who sat for the exam, 61,778 failed as per a statement by the Council.

English Language and Core Maths recorded a decline in the performance of candidates as compared to the 2020 performance.

Commenting on the development, Education Minister, Dr Yaw Adutwum was optimistic the outcome of the probe will shape and improve upon results of students in the near future.

“Actually, the average is 60 per cent, certain subjects [rate] went up, others dipped but if you put it on average it is still 60 per cent.

“So, if you look at English for example, there was a dip, mathematics there was a dip but Integrated Science saw huge jump and Social Studies saw an increase and so overall, the average is still 60 per cent,” he said.

But he added “I just want to assure you that Mathematics should not see a dip in my time as somebody who has taught mathematics. So we are going to look at what went wrong and what we can do, which school did so well and then we are going to look at how best to ensure that we move up.

“The good news is that two years in a row, we had in the core subjects seen 50 per cent plus pass rate which means more students will then qualify to go to the university because in the past years, what happened was, you may have 70 per cent or 80 per cent pass in social studies, and mathematics is 33 per cent. Because mathematics is 33 per cent, you can’t have more than 33 per cent of the students going to the university. So, if English is 30 percent, even if all the subjects are 70 per cent, you can’t have more than 30 per cent going to the university.

“The moment you move English and Mathematics up then you are guaranteed a higher rate of entry into the universities. So this is good news for the country,” he said.

Listen to audio below:

