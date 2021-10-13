Government workers without the Ghana Card by December 1, 2021, will be denied their salaries, the Controller and Accountant Generals Department has announced.

According to the outfit, the directive forms part of the government’s efforts to deliver a speedy, secured, and verified payroll service to government employees and pensioners while reducing the risk of undeserving payments or claims.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem.

The statement added the Department is collaborating with the National Identification Authority (NIA) to have a harmonised database to facilitate biometric and unique identification of all workers on the government payroll.

“By this notice, all existing and prospective government workers are to ensure they are registered with the NIA and obtain their identity numbers,” the statement urged.

The Ghana card has become an important tool for transactions as part of the Akufo-Addo-led government’s digitisation agenda.

Currently, it is required for the re-registration of SIM cards by mobile phone users in the country.

The National Health Insurance Authority has also initiated steps to make it possible for all citizens to use the Ghana Card to access healthcare.

Effective from June 28, 2021, it became the unique Social Security and National Insurance Trust number.

