Member of Parliament (MP) for Lower Manya Krobo, Ebenezer Oklitey Terlabi, has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government should take Ghanaians serious as promised during the 2020 election campaign.

He said this following the promise the government made to Ghanaians to move from taxation to production.

Speaking on Badwam on Adom TV, he opined that the country is retrogressing day by day due to the mismanagement of funds.

He noted that there has been an increment in prices of foodstuff in market places although there is Planting for Food and Jobs by the government.

He disclosed that, although “we are not in normal times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, government has taken advantage by spending money needed for the growth and development of the country.”

He added that if the money donated to the government due to the Covid-19 pandemic was managed properly, there wouldn’t be the need for e-levy.

“It is part of the facts I am against the e-levy. There is no hope for us because they have spent all the money. And they have to punish us in order to get something to show,” he said.

Mr Terlabi asserted that he believes the intent of the government for the introduction of the controversial e-levy is a chance to borrow more money from development partners.

“The essence of this money in the actual fact, which the Finance Minister seeks to achieve, is when they get the revenue from the e-levy they will show to development partners that the country has a source in order to borrow more,” he revealed.