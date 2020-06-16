The government will evacuate stranded Ghanaians in the United Staes (US) who are registered with the Consulate-General on June 25.

In a letter issued by the Consulate General in New York, it outlined evacuation plans with the flight taking off from the Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey.

“The airfare for the flight is $1,350 for Economy Class and $2,840 for Business Class. Two pieces of luggage of 50lbs or 22 kilos per passenger will be allowed.

“There will be a pre-boarding screening for all evacuees before departure, and evacuees will be required to provide their own Personal Protective Equipment, for example face mask,” it said.

More details below: