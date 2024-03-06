The government through the Ministry of Finance has released GH¢80 million to support victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

President Akufo-Addo announced this at the 67th Independence Day parade in the Eastern region on March 6, 2024.

He said the money is part of the GH¢220 million set aside to support the ongoing rehabilitation efforts of the affected communities.

“Government will stop at nothing to restore normalcy to the lives and livelihoods of all affected persons,” he assured.

This come a few days after North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP) Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa expressed disappointment in the President for ignoring the victims in his State of the Nations Address (SONA).

The lawmaker whose constituency was hard hit in the spillage in October 2023 has described the President’s posture as un-Ghanaian and most condemnable.

President Akufo-Addo during his address highlighted the achievements chalked so far by his administration, including the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

He also touched on the Bawku conflict, constitution amendment, Ghana’s IMF deal, health, the 2024 elections among others.

The President also acknowledged the prevailing economic challenges but indicated they were temporary.

However, nothing was said about the victims who have lost their livelihoods, properties among others following the spillage by the Volta River Authority (VRA).

In a post on X formerly Twitter, Mr Ablakwa stated it was a really sad for Ghana, particularly the 40,000 victims some of whom have lived in tents for the past five months.