The Ministry of Education has release GH¢26 million to pay arrears owed to Institutional Suppliers as part of the Free Senior High School programme.

This was in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer(PRO) of the Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng.

Mr Kwarteng said the amount underscores the government’s commitment to fostering quality education and ensuring the smooth running of educational institutions and sustain quality education in Ghana.

“On that basis, government once again reaffirms our commitment to ensure the smooth, timely, and efficient distribution of resources that will continue to improve and sustain quality education in Ghana,” the statement added.

The Association for the past months had been chasing the government for over GH¢100 million debt owed and embarked on picketing which was later suspended.

They expressed disappointment over the government’s failure to pay for uniforms, housedresses, and other essentials supplied to various Senior High Schools (SHS) over two academic years.

