The government has allocated GH¢150 million to contractors to repair potholes across Ghana.

This funding, part of the initial quarter disbursements from the Ministry of Finance, aims to address the damages caused by heavy rains in 2023.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Roads and Highways dated February 15, the government’s initiative intends to facilitate the Ghana Highways Authority and the Department of Urban Roads in conducting essential pothole repairs during the dry season.

These repairs are targeted primarily at major roads affected by last year’s adverse weather conditions.

The Ministry stressed the importance of public cooperation in this endeavor, urging citizens to support efforts aimed at enhancing the national road network.

Below is the full statement

READ ALSO:

Ghanaian fashion designer Pokua Poqu passes on

Nkawkaw school bus accident: Death toll rises to 5 as pupil on referral dies

Before you marry a man, you must see his manhood – Pastor tells women [Watch]