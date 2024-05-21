The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has revealed government within the last two months has paid contractors over GH¢6 billion.

The Effutu Member of Parliament disclosed this on the floor of Parliament, stating the contractors have ruturned to site to resume work.

“In the last two months, the government has paid contractors in excess of GH¢6 billion. I repeat, GH¢6 billion. These monies, Mr. Speaker, paid contractors have enabled them to get back to the roads.

“We know what is happening in our constituencies. We know that contractors are back on site. Roadworks are ongoing,” he stated.

This was on the back of claims by the Minority Caucus that the government borrowed GH¢7 billion from the Treasury Bill market to pay contractors.

This move, according to the Minority members, is a concerning trend of expanding expenditure beyond budget limits for political reasons, further aggravating the depreciation of the Cedi against the dollar.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, May 15, Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson criticised the government’s spending practices, describing them as reckless, and called for a stricter fiscal discipline.

However, the Chamber of Construction Industries have said they have not received any payment.

ALSO READ: