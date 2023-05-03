Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso constituency, Davis Opoku-Ansah, has commended the Akufo-Addo-led administration for a good job in these times of economic hardship.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam Show, he stated that some policies like the Free SHS would have been suspended by the opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), if they were in power.

“The government in itself is running the economy as if nothing has happened to it. What we went through, we should have cancelled Free SHS but government decided not to. Go and take the 2023 budget by government and you will see that running Free SHS alone, you need over GHc 2 billion.

“A lot of projects have been stalled because of the economic crisis but for me the pro-poor policies, the very components with poor people as beneficiaries that government decided not to touch. That for me is a plus that we all have to commend government,” he said.

He stated the NPP has defied the odds, unlike the NDC who scrapped teachers’ and nurses’ allowances when faced with difficulties.

“But the most important thing is that a pro-poor policy like the Free SHS, I will not support government in cancelling it and I’m happy that President Akufo-Addo decided to stick to it,” he added.

The lawmaker urged Ghanaians to have confidence in the capability of government to salvage Ghana’s current economic crisis.

“But that said, we are getting out of it and the Ghanaian people should have that courage and confidence in the Akufo-Addo government that we will surely get out of it.”

Addressing workers during this year’s May Day celebration in Bolgatanga, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assured that government is working tirelessly to deal with the current economic mess.

President Akufo-Addo said his government is engaging the International Monetary Fund to secure board approval for Ghana’s $3 billion bailout request to bring relief to Ghanaians.

