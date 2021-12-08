The government has established a Mineral Development Unit at the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB).

The unit, according to Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, George Mireku Duker, forms part of efforts to continuously support relevant players within the mining sector.

It is also to ensure that small-scale miners have access to credit facilities for their operations.

Mr Duker revealed this at a press briefing on Wednesday.

“This will help tackle the issue of operational capital as the lack of credit facilities for small-scale mining operators has been identified as one of the driving forces behind foreigners’ involvement in the small-scale mining space,” he said.