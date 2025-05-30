Gov’t allocates GH¢22m for rehabilitation of six forts and castles

The government has made available GH¢22 million for the rehabilitation of six forts and Castles nationwide.

The rehabilitation would focus on repairing cracks and tears, reroofing and transforming portions of the existing facilities into museums and tourism sites to tell the African story.

The Executive Director of the Ghana Museums and Monument Board, Kwesi Essel Blankson, who led a delegation to Fort Orange in Sekondi and subsequently paid an introductory visit to the Mayor of STMA, Fredrick Faustinus Faidoo, said, “We hope to complete rehabilitation works on Fort Orange within a year”.

The project would preserve history, serve as a Heritage site and drive domestic tourism.

“This project focuses on protecting these historically significant structures, which played a role in the gold trade and later the slave trade”.

Fort Orange in Sekondi is one of the six selected out of the 28 across various Regions of Ghana, including the Volta, Greater Accra, Central, and Western Regions.

Already, the contractor and consultant were on site to commence the project, he added and appealed to residents to keep the beachfront clean to attract tourists.

“After all is said and done, if the city is not clean, it will be very difficult to attract tourists because no tourist would want to spend on a dirty environment.”

Mr. Fredrick Faustinus Faidoo, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive, assured the group of the assembly’s readiness to assist in executing the project.

Myjoyonline

ALSO READ: