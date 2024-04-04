The government has released GH¢150 million to the Ministry of Education to settle the outstanding arrears owed the National Food Suppliers Association.

Spokesperson for the National Food Suppliers Association, Kwaku Amedome confirmed this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

This move comes after weeks after the Association threatened to picket at Finance Ministry if their demands were not met.

But Mr. Amedome expressed gratitude to the government for responding promptly to their plea.

He emphasized the importance of this disbursement in alleviating the financial strain faced by the association’s members.

“We are grateful to the government for releasing the funds to settle our arrears. It will remove a lot of burden from us. This will not only enable us to repay our debts but also enhance our economic activities and support the successful implementation of free SHS,” Mr. Amedome said.

He recommended a stakeholder meeting to ensure equitable distribution of the funds among all food suppliers.

“They should share the money equally and not give it to a selected few. A stakeholder meeting should be held on how to share the money fairly” he added.

READ ALSO: