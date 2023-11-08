The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, announced on Tuesday [November 7, 2023] that a total of 1,105 Ghanaian workers from six regions have benefited from the government’s National Rental Assistance Scheme (NRAS).

The scheme was established to cover the rent advance for workers.

A sum of GH¢13,785,597 has been disbursed to beneficiaries across Greater Accra, Eastern, Western, Ashanti, Northern, and Bono East regions.

The NRAS was launched in January 2023 in response to the high demand for affordable rental housing. The scheme targets both formal and informal individuals with regular incomes, aiming to alleviate the burden of large rent advance payments for homeowners. Beneficiaries, in turn, make monthly rent payments to the scheme.

While there is no specific legal framework for the NRAS, it is being implemented as a government policy.

The Ministry of Works and Housing expended a total of GH¢900,000 on pre-implementation activities and the official launch of the scheme.

Regarding the ongoing legal proceedings related to the Saglemi Housing Project, Mr Asenso-Boakye indicated that he had sought legal advice to refrain from commenting on the matter until a determination is made by the court.

“Mr Speaker I kindly request a deferral in addressing the question at hand as this may prejudge the outcome of the proceedings.

“I assure the House that when the court reaches a verdict on the case, I will be very happy to come back and provide a response,” he said.