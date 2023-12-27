The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, is optimistic of the government achieving targets in all proposed programs and policies.

He believes the country’s economy will bounce back as the government puts in place measures to achieve the goals and objectives of proposed programs and policies.

He was speaking at the commissioning of 24 infrastructural projects undertaken by the Asokore-Mampong Municipal Assembly.

The Regional Minister is convinced the economy will bounce back, citing the drop in inflation and stability of the cedi and petroleum prices as factors that offer hope.

He said Ghanaians would have to bear with the President in his avowed statement during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic that, “he knows how to bring back the economy”.

Mr. Osei Mensah, therefore, called for Ghanaians to be patient and rally behind the government to help rejuvenate the economy.

Asokore-Mampong Municipal Chief Executive, Kennedy Kwasi Kankam commended his predecessors and staff of the Assembly for the successful implementation of projects.

These included a modern fire station.

Ashanti Regional Fire Commander, Henry Giwah, commended the Asokore-Mampong Municipal Assembly for considering the role of the Fire Service and providing such a befitting edifice for their use.