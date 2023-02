After a long year of keeping gospel music fans and industry waiting, gospel artiste Melody Frimpong has announced her presence again on the gospel music scene with a new single titled ‘He Paid It All’.

The song, which was produced by celebrated sound engineer Nana Kwaku Osei, popularly known in the music scene as Nacee, will be released this Friday, February 24, 2023, and it will be available on all major streaming platforms.

The new single is one of Melody Frimpong’s best works, with perfectly composed and structured lyrics and her vocal delivery is at its maximum in this new song – a song of great adoration to our God.

“I spent a couple of months trying to put the lyrics together before heading towards the sound engineer: Nana Kweku Osei aka Nacee studio to produce the song,” she said.

Melody Frimpong, who is aiming at reaching millions of people with ‘He Paid It All’, has plans of releasing more singles in the coming months.

She is hopeful that the song will touch the hearts of many Christians as well as music lovers.

‘He Paid It All’ shows Melody’s versatility as a songwriter and singer, and gives a hint as to the diversity of sound and musical styles fans should expect on her upcoming songs.

As part of her musical journey, the gospel songstress launched her annual concert in the USA in 2022, and the second edition is scheduled for May 5, 2023 in the USA.

Also, she has plans of launching the Ghana edition of her concert this year as well as her fourth album which contains seven tracks.

Melody Frimpong is ready to give to the world what God predestined to give to His people.

