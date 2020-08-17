Shatta Wale is still in the history-making business as he has been shortlisted in the Salute to Industry Icon Awards 2020.

This is under the auspices of the 2020 Annual Grammy Awards to be held at a later date.

Shatta Wale has been shortlisted together with world’s musicians including Jay-Z, Burna Boy, Berry Gordy, and the likes.

Information on the Instagram page of Phylx has it that Shatta Wale will receive a special citation for that category. The many fans who commented on the post merely used emojis seeking to shower praises on Shatta Wale.

This big honour comes after his very historic collaboration with Beyoncé on her ‘Already’ song for her Lion King Album.

Shatta Wale again made history when Beyoncé featured him on her Black is King Movie as the lead character.

He got the whole of Ghana singing his praises for earning the name as the only Ghanaian musician to attain such a height.

Credit: Yen.com.gh