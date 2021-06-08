A Supreme Court panel, presided over by Justice Yaw Appau, has set aside a High Court order that indefinitely barred the fix the country campaigners from staging a street protest.

The court held that this order was in error and proceeded to quash it.

This is the response to a case filed by the campaigners asking the Apex Court to set aside a High Court order that halted a planned May 9, street protest.

The High Court, in restraining the protesters, stated that they are not to hit the streets until such a time that the appropriate authority lifts the covid-19 restrictions on public gathering.

But the campaigners insisted this order was unlawful.