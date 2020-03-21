Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah, has lashed back at critics who mocked him for not being invited to pray with President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

Reacting to comments made by critics, Rev Owusu-Bempah said God will not listen to the prayers of some of the “less anointed men of God” who prayed with the President at the Jubilee House.

Rev Owusu-Bempah, despite his open and fanatic support for the President, failed to make the list of renowned men and women of God chosen by the President to intercede for the nation following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

His unexpected absence attracted trolls on social media, with many insisting that he did not meet the level of anointing and exemplary conduct to have been invited to the prayer session.

But Rev. Owusu-Bempah, known for controversial pronouncements, hit back revealing that God will pay no heed to some of the men of God who prayed with the President for the country.

“No one should say I am not on the same level with those men of God. I’m more anointed than some of them. I became a pastor before some of them were called by God. I respect some of the men of God invited to the meeting but not all. It is only a few of them who will have their prayers listened to by God,” he evealed.

The President held a prayer session at the Jubilee House in Accra on Thursday, March 19, 2020 to seek the face of God as the country continues to record increasing cases of coronavirus.

Well-known men of God present at the meeting included Rev. Eastwood Anaba, Archbishop Duncan Williams, Rev. Joyce Aryee and heads of various religious councils such as the Christian Council of Ghana.