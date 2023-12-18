The Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) has emerged as a beacon of hope for the flood victims in the Lower Volta region especially to private schools.

GNAPS has presented a generous donation of GH₵50,000, a heartfelt offering sourced from private schools across the nation.

Undeterred by economic challenges and closures, private schools rallied to support their counterparts in the flood-affected region.

The donation comprised not only much-needed cash but also essential educational materials, including textbooks, learning kits, and more.

A distinguished delegation of GNAPS executives, led by President Professor Damasus Tuurosong, along with Volta Regional Chairman Rev. Robert K. Sedo and his team, personally delivered these contributions to the beneficiaries.

The MP for South Tongu, Kobla Mensah Wisdom Woyome, joined the delegation to extend his support and commiserate with the affected schools.

In his address, Prof. Tuurosong expressed concerns about the dire situation facing private schools and students in the flood-hit areas.

He urged the government to extend its support beyond public schools and consider the unique challenges faced by their private counterparts.

“Private schools throughout the country are struggling because parents find it difficult to make ends meet as a result of the economic challenges. A number of private schools have closed down, particularly the JHS.

“Despite these challenges, our schools still contributed their widow’s mite towards purchasing textbooks, learning kits, among others which we are presenting today. This is not just a token but a strong signal to the government that support must be extended to private schools as well. Private or public, both educate the Ghanaian child. Our side of education must not be overlooked,” he said.

Prof. Tuurosong highlighted the harsh reality that, many affected schools had their learning materials destroyed, classrooms submerged, and essential resources damaged or lost.

The flooding not only disrupted education but also left numerous children unable to attend school, prompting a plea for government intervention.

GNAPS President Prof. Damasus Tuurosong.

“What interventions do we have to bring back children who are no longer in schools because of the flood? What intervention do we have for the proprietors whose structures have collapsed? What intervention do we have for children whose parents are unable to pay fees?

“The income streams have been cut. Should we watch on for these schools to collapse? Should we watch on for the children to remain at home and not attend schools? We hope that the government will consider these things and work favorably towards ensuring that all children return to schools,” he added.

Mr Woyome expressed gratitude to GNAPS for their kind gesture and pledged his support in advocating for the concerns raised.

MP for South Tongu, Kobla Mensah Wisdom Woyome

He encouraged the affected schools and students to remain resilient in the face of adversity.

One of the beneficiaries, Ernestina Agbodeka, representing affected school owners, expressed deep gratitude to GNAPS.

She called on other stakeholders to follow this noble example to enable them rebuild their schools.

Ernestina Agbodeka.

GNAPS has not only offered tangible support after the dam spillage but has also ignited a flame of hope, reminding the nation that unity and compassion can transcend the darkest of times.

The story of GNAPS’ benevolence serves as an inspiring testament to the resilience and generosity within the educational community.