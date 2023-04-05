The mother of Ashaiman murdered soldier, Elizabeth Yaa Kyeraa has received an amount of GHc15,000 from Gemini Life Insurance Company Limited (GLICO).

After receiving the amount, she thanked the insurance company and loved ones for supporting her after her son’s demise.

“I am grateful for what GLICO has done for me. I was expecting to die for my son to benefit and not the other way round. So I say God bless you.”

“I thank everyone for their immense support, all my loved ones who consoled and supported me after my son passed away, I appreciate everything,” she said in an interview on Adom News.

Executive Sales Manager of GLICO, Benjamin Avickson who presented the cheque to the family stating that, it was the company’s quota to support their client’s family after his unfortunate death.

“This is our own form of commiserating with the family in these difficult times” he added.

