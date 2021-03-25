Member of Parliament for Ketu South constituency has described as draconian management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism’s (GIJ) earlier order to students to defer their courses for not paying their fees on time.

Abla Dzifa Gomashie maintained that, such a directive is “insensitive and progressive.”

Management of GIJ came under fire after the affected students stormed the school to express their displeasure.

This unpopular decision was met with uproar with many taking to social media to express their views.

GIJ has since rescinded its decision.

