Veteran Ghanaian journalist, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has expressed disappointment in the female representation contained in the list of MMDCEs released by the President.

According to her, the list goes contrary to the fight for improved gender representation in the nation’s governance structure.

The list of MMDCEs was released on Sunday, September 19, 2021, with a significant majority of members retaining their positions.

The list of 260 MMDCEs contained only 38 female nominees.

But commenting on the list of nominees made up of only 38 females, madam Anti said this is a blow and it’s not about New Patriotic Party/National Democratic Congress.

“This is about Ghanaian women,” she added.

Read full statement: