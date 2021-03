Female Members of Parliament (MP) appeared in the House on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, all donning their different styles of predominantly purple fabric.

It begged the question of what the special occasion was.

As it turned out, Parliament discussed issues on women’s health and development as part of its celebration of International Women’s Day, which is marked globally on March 8.

All the female MPs present in the House on the day were seen in the uniform fabric.