Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has predicted that Ghana’s economy will surpass GH¢1 trillion in 2024.

Presenting the 2024 Budget in Parliament on Wednesday (15 November), he said “Mr. Speaker, the 2024 Budget is even more significant because we will cross the GH¢1 trillion Gross Domestic Product (GDP) mark for the first time in our economic history. Let me repeat, Mr. Speaker, Ghana’s economy under President Akufo-Addo’s final year in office is projected to be valued at over GH¢1 trillion in 2024 from GH¢219.5 billion in 2016.

“Mr. Speaker, with such a milestone ahead of us, the Government is protecting, at all cost, the foundation for sustained economic expansion. A foundation that has been achieved through the sweat and patience of the Ghanaian people. We pledge to protect this for all our people and especially for private sector growth. And we shall do so by ensuring that the enabling factors are in place and accessible to all,” he said.

Mr Ofori-Atta indicated that, there will be reliable energy supply, stable cedi, lower inflation and lower interest rate regimes and access to private sector credit in 2024.

