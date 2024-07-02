Ghanaian Chef Ebenezer Smith, popularly known as Chef Smith, currently holds the bragging rights as the reigning Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

He clocked an impressive 802 hours and 25 minutes.

Chef Smith is currently preparing for a press conference at the La Palm Beach Hotel to officially announce the good news.

However, a banner at the entrance of the conference room where the announcement will be taking place gives patrons an insight into what will be happening in a few hours.

The banner reads: Press Conference. Unveiling the New World Cook-a-thon Record Holder. Millennium Chef Smith from Ghana with an incredible 802 hours, 25 minutes to dethrone Irish King, Alan Fisher.”