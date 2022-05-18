The Foreign Affairs Ministry has cautioned Ghanaians against embarking on trips to the Gao Region of Northern Mali and its environs.

Commercial transport operators and drivers who still ply the Gao route from

Ghana also as a matter of urgency have also been asked to suspend all operations in that part of Mali.

The Ministry’s warning comes on the back of recent kidnappings and executions of travellers in that part of the sub-region.

In a statement, the Ministry urged all citizens already in the region to leave immediately for safety and security.

“In view of recent abductions and executions of travellers, especially Christians (including Ghanaians) in the Gao Region of Northern Mali, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration advises against all travelling to Gao and its surrounding areas in North Eastern Mali,” the statement urged.

The statement added those who are unable to leave should minimise movement and monitor development in the local security situations and follow precautions based on their own judgements.

The Ministry has indicated the government’s ability to facilitate the departure of citizens from the Gao region is limited.

However, those who require assistance have been directed to contact the following numbers; +223 71762020, +223 20295768, and +233 77807676.

Read the Ministry’s statement below: