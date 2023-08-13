Ghanaian couple Prince and Jesse radiate boundless affection as their gazes remain locked during their traditional wedding festivities.

The stunning bride, radiating confidence, donned impeccably tailored outfits that adorned her throughout the pre-wedding rituals and the elaborate multi-day marriage celebrations.

Embracing the prevailing trend of Barbie-inspired aesthetics, the curvaceous bride elegantly embraced a sleeveless pink dress, which beautifully accentuated her figure.

Meanwhile, the dashing groom, Prince, exuded a sporty charm in his white shirt and black trousers, completing the couple’s complementary yet unique ensemble.