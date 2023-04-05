The planned disconnection of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) from the national power grid in the Volta Region by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has been suspended.

ECG says that the GWCL owes more than GH¢17 million, leading to a meeting between the two organisations.

Benjamin Obeng Antwi, the Public Relations Officer for ECG in the Volta Region, has confirmed that a repayment roadmap has been adopted.

The Ho Teaching Hospital has also committed to paying its debt, with a payment of GH¢50,000 and a promise to pay GH¢40,000 monthly.

As a result, disconnection notices for both GWCL and the Ho Teaching Hospital have been suspended.

“There is now a payment plan for the GWCL. So there is a clear roadmap for them to settle their bills. The regional accountant has come for their bills, so they said we will hear from them,” Mr Antwi said in an interview with Citi FM.

“The notice of disconnection to the Ho Teaching Hospital expired on Monday. They responded to us by paying GH¢50,000 and promised to pay GH¢40,000 every month.

“So instead of disconnecting them yesterday, we met with them and gave them timelines to settle the debt.”