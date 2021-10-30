The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has directed all Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) trainees to proceed on a two-week mandatory leave.

The directive, according to the outfit, takes effect from Monday, November 1 to November 15, 2021.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Director of Regional Operations, Douglas Nii Teiko Annan.

“The directive has been necessary as part of consultations with the NABCo secretariat to restrategise on retaining the trainees,” part of the statement read.

Meanwhile, GSA has assured trainees that any feedback that may arise before the said date will be communicated accordingly.

Read the statement below: