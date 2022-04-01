The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has dismissed reports of recruitment and enlistment exercise.

The outfit in a public notice on its Twitter page indicated no such exercise is going on currently.

Against this backdrop, GAF has assured an announcement will be made when the exercise is due.

“The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to draw the attention of the general public that it is not currently engaging in any recruitment and enlistment exercise.

“Any such exercise would have been advertised in the national dailies when due,” GAF said.

