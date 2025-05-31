GH₵50m bail just to prevent Wontumi’s release – Bawumia

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed concerns over the GH₵50 million bail condition for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The 2024 NPP Presidential Candidate has said the condition is a deliberate move to block Chairman Wontumi’s release.

Dr. Bawumia raised these concerns while addressing journalists on Friday after meeting National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) officials, where scores of party supporters had gathered.

“I must put on record that the bail conditions that have been set for Chairman Wontumi’s bail, 50 million Ghana cedis, is very onerous. I don’t know how many people in Ghana can have property worth 50 million Ghana cedis. I believe that this was just set to prevent his timely release,” he bemoaned.

However, Dr Bawumia urged NPP supporters to remain calm, assuring all legal avenues will be pursued to facilitate his bail.

“We are going to follow the due process, the legal process, to make sure that he is released as soon as possible,” he assured.

Meanwhile, he revealed that his efforts to visit Wontumi at the NIB headquarters was unsuccessful due to security concerns.

Source: Adomonline.com

ALSO READ: