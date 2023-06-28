The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has increased its filing fee for the president of the football governing body from GHȼ5,000 to GHȼ50,000, JoySports has gathered.

The association in a communique to members on June 24, 2023, stated that the administration of the elections is expensive, hence their decision to appeal to Congress to approve the new nomination fee.

In 2019, the now-defunct Normalisation Committee charged GHȼ5,000 per candidate, but the Kurt Okraku-led administration has increased the figure to GHȼ50,000 following a proposal from the Elections Committee.

The Executive Council nomination form which was GHȼ2,500 has been increased to GHȼ15,000 while Regional Football Association (RFAs) nomination form will be for GHȼ10,000.

Other positions such as the RFA slot on the Executive Council will be sold for GHȼ5,000, District Chairman is GHȼ1000, and District Executive Council forms will be sold for GHȼ5000.

The GFA will convene Congress on July 10, 2023, and would expect that members approve the proposal.