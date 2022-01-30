An aspirant for the position of National Chairman will be required to pay GH¢20,000 as nomination fees, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced.

Similarly, National Vice Chairman or Chairperson hopeful is expected to deposit GH¢ 15,000 as nomination fees.

General Secretary of the party, John Boadu, announced at a press briefing on Friday that aspirants who want to contest for the General Secretary post will have to pay ¢10,000.

All other aspirants including Treasurer and Organiser will each pay GH¢ 8,000 with the exception of the women’s wing, Nasara and youth wings that would pay GH¢6,000 each.

The aspirant for the Regional Chairman position will pay GH¢5,000 as nomination fees while all other positions will be expected to pay GH¢2,000.

The General Secretary stated that an aspiring constituency chairman would be required to pay GH¢ 500 while all other positions would pay GH¢200.

He used the occasion to entreat party faithful and aspirants to help make the elections peaceful.

Mr Boadi also charged the aspirants and members about the need to abide by the party’s Code of Conduct.

He stated that “in view of the recent agitations regarding the enforcement of the Code of Conduct as it relates to the Presidential primaries, the party wishes to emphasise that the code, which is only a supplement to the party’s constitution provides clear procedures for handling alleged breaches and non-enforcement of its content”.

He, therefore, advised that any member of the party who felt aggrieved in one way or the other should petition the National Complaints Committee to seek redress “rather than holding press conferences and accusing the party of selectivity”.

Meanwhile, the party has set July 14 to July 16 to elect new National Officers for the party.

It has also set April 22 to 24 for the constituency election and 20th to 22nd of May for regional elections.