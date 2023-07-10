Congress has approved the GH¢50,000 nomination fee for aspirants interested in contesting for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential seat.

The said amount has been increased from GH¢5,000 four years ago which means the amount has been increased by a whopping 900 per cent.

The decision was made at the 29th Ordinary Session of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in Kumasi on Monday at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The Elections Committee of the GFA made the proposal for the increment of the presidential and other fees to take care of the administration cost of elections.

The decision to increase the nomination fee for the Executive Council was also confirmed, with the fee increasing from GH¢2,500 to GH¢15,000.

Kurt Okraku, who is the president of the Ghana Football Association confirmed his interest to seek re-election for the upcoming election in October.

Meanwhile, former GFA vice president, George Afriyie, and Kojo Yankah, a former Western Regional FA chairman, among other personalities are expected to contest for the presidential seat.