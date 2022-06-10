The Ghana Education Service (GES) says it has been reliably informed that some Junior and Senior High School final year students have consistently refused to attend school and classes.

This, the GES explains, follows the completion of their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) registration processes.

“It has come to our attention that some of these truant students engage in undesirable acts such as dealing in drugs, bullying, wearing unprescribed attire, use of mobile phones on school campuses, and blatant disregard for school rules and regulations,” a portion of a statement from GES read.

Describing truancy as major misconduct, the statement noted there are dire consequences.

GES has, therefore, cautioned such students and parents that sanctions which include; deboardinisation, writing the examination under Police/Parent escort and WAEC not admitting them to the examination centre to write the papers can be applied.

The service has also urged school authorities to report any criminal act of students to the Ghana Police Service for investigations and subsequent prosecution.

“Students under Police investigation during the period of BECE and WASSCE Examinations will be allowed to write their papers under police escort while students with disciplinary issues in the school can only come to the Examination Centres accompanied by their parents,” it cautioned.

