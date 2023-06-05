Ghana Digital Centre Limited (GDCL)’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, has made an earnest plea to African governments, urging them to prioritize the allocation of resources and support services towards technology ventures and initiatives.

During his address at the GITEX Africa Digital Summit held in Morocco, Mr. Agyemang discussed the crucial factors essential for achieving sustainable success in emerging technology markets.

He emphasized that African leaders bear a significant responsibility in fostering the growth of sustainable technology markets.

Mr. Agyemang highlighted that the technology sector in Africa faces a major obstacle in the form of limited access to capital.

Investors perceive the sector as high-risk due to the challenges associated with securing traditional sources of financing.

Furthermore, he pointed out regulatory hurdles as another significant challenge for sustainability ventures.

Such ventures often encounter the need to comply with a multitude of regulations at local, state, national, and international levels.

Below are photos from the summit:

