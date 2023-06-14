One of the persons cited in former Environment Minister, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng’s report on galamsey, John Ofori Attah Dawone, has sued him for defamation.

The renowned surgeon, who was also the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), alleged Mr Dawone engaged in money laundering and the illegal sale of excavators.

Mr Dawone is, therefore, demanding damages to the tune of GHC 5 million and an order restraining him from further publication of the report.

Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

This comes on the back of multiple suits against the embattled former Minister following the release of the report which revealed alleged involvement of prominent members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) including some officials at the Presidency in galamsey activities.

NPP stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, who was mentioned in the report, was the first to sue Prof Frimpong-Boateng with a suit from former Manso Nkwanta MP, Joseph Albert Quarm, being the most recent.

Read the full writ below:

