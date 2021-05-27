The Minerals Commission has begun investigations into the collapse of a mining pit at Breman, a mining community in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

This comes after three unidentified persons were confirmed dead after the collapse. The deceased include a man, a woman and a girl believed to be about 10 years old.

Speaking to a local radio station, the Director of Upper Denkyira West National Disaster Management Organisation, Isaac Gyasi, said the incident happened in the wee hours of Wednesday, May 26.

In a press release, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Martin Kwaku Ayisi, said that inspectors from his outfit were sent to the site at about 11:00 am on May 26 following the news.

He stated that preliminary investigations indicate that small scale miners were working illegally at the site which falls within the prospecting licence of Adio-Mabas Ghana Limited.

Mr Ayisi revealed that the accident was caused by a cave-in.

“The Minerals Commission wishes to inform the general public that the Inspectorate Division of the Commission has commenced full investigation into the matter,” it said.

He added that inspectors from Dunkwa, Obuasi and Kumasi offices of the Minerals Commission have been tasked to collectively help with the investigation.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Dunkwa-On-Offin Government Hospital for preservation, identification, and autopsy.

Below is the full statement: