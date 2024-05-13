The Ga traditional council has interrupted church activity in Ningo-Prampram for violating the one-month ban on noise-making imposed by the authorities of the Ga State.

Led by the Ga Asafoatse, the authority seized musical instruments and accosted some of the church leaders for flouting the orders.

Despite pleas to continue church services, the authorities ordered for an immediate suspension of all activities.

The confiscation comes at the back of an announcement of the one-month ban on noisemaking which took effect on May 6, ahead of the Homowo Festival.

The ban is expected to end on June 6, 2024.

The AMA announced this in a press statement, cautioning religious bodies to take note

The statement said during the period of ban, all worship activities must be confined to church or mosque premises and all noise levels must be minimized to the barest limit possible.

The use of instruments, positioning of loudspeakers outside, roadside evangelism are to be ceased without this period.