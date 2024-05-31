Comedian, Funny Face has revealed the monthly allowance he sends to his children despite facing significant personal and financial challenges.

In a recent social media post, the entertainer disclosed that he has been sending his baby mama, Vanessa, GH₵ 1,100 every month.

Funny Face, whose real name is Yaw Boateng, shared this information amid a public plea to Vanessa to allow him see or speak to his daughters, Ella and Bella, on their 5th birthday.

He expressed his frustration over being repeatedly denied contact with his children, highlighting the emotional and financial lengths he has gone to ensure their well-being.

“You know I am down and out…yet ever since I came back from prison…on the 12th of every month…I manage to send you GHC 1,100 every month to support in taking care of the children,” he wrote. “Have you per chance, in a day, sat down and asked yourself…Yaw Boateng is not working…so how does he get the GHC 1,100 every month since he came back from prison…”

The Cow n Chicken actor’s post sheds light on his dedication to his daughters despite his own financial hardships.

In his plea, Funny Face emphasized his love for his children and his desire to be part of their lives.

He also expressed frustration at Vanessa’s continued refusal to allow him to see or speak with Ella and Bella, despite his consistent financial support.

“Ama, all I ask is to let me talk and be in the life of my beautiful daughters…they are innocent of our quarrels…please, Ama, I beg you. I am on my knees…please let me see my daughters on a video call…and stop cutting the line on me. This 21st May… I mean this Wednesday was #ELLAandBELLA’s 5th birthday…I called you to talk to the children…that one too, you kept blocking and hanging up the call…” He wrote to Vanessa.

