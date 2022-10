Ghanaians in the past weeks have been expressing their frustration against the government amid the rise of the dollar against the cedi, fuel price hikes, goods and services as well as worsened standard of living.

In this regard, former President John Mahama on Wednesday addressed the challenges that have crippled Ghana’s economy.

Mr Mahama spoke on the theme Building The Ghana We Want at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Below is the full speech by Mr Mahama: