Some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the country have started reducing prices of fuel at the pumps from today, December 16, 2022.

Leading marketing oil company, Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) is currently selling Petrol for ₵13.40 per litre representing more than ₵2 drop from its previous price.

Diesel at the moment is also going for ₵16.10 pesewas from its old price of ₵18.86.

TotalEnergies is selling petrol for ₵13.40, while diesel is going for ₵15.85.

Other smaller OMCs also reduced their prices earlier on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

ALSO READ:

Some OMCs start reducing fuel prices, GOIL down by 3.5%

Some of the companies have explained the drop has been influenced by improved dollar supply and the stability of the cedi.