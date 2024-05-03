Some of the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have started increasing prices of some petroleum products at the pumps from this morning.

Market Leader GOIL is selling a liter of petrol at GH₵15.22.

However, the price of diesel has been reduced to GH₵14.65 per litre.

According to some of the OMCs, the increase was influenced by rising prices of crude oil on the international market and the depreciation of the cedi.

Some market analysts earlier predicted that customers should expect more increases in the prices of petroleum products at the pumps due to current developments in the global market.

The increase could push transport operators to begin a fresh round of negotiations to increase fares.

