The CEO of the Minerals Commission, Martin Kwaku Ayisi, recently disclosed that proper authorization was not obtained from the Minerals Commission before the implementation of the Community Mining schemes.

He expressed his concerns about the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), led by Professor Frimpong-Boateng, exceeding its jurisdiction by independently launching Community Mining sites. This has created a challenging situation that Mr. Ayisi is currently grappling with.

Mr. Ayisi highlighted that the IMCIM was conducting Community Mining launches without involving the Minerals Commission, which is essential for lawful recognition and responsible mining practices.

He emphasized that a thorough inspection by the Minerals Commission is necessary to determine the suitability of a location for community mining.

Only then can the required arrangements be made, ministerial launches be conducted, and licenses be issued.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, Mr. Ayisi criticized the IMCIM for taking over large-scale miners’ concessions and launching community mining initiatives without consulting the Minerals Commission, which is a violation of the law.

He cited an example of the community mining program, which was officially launched by the President, and stated that they were informed about it just before midnight.

Furthermore, the launch took place on the concession of a large-scale mining firm called Golden Star.

Mr. Kwaku Ayisi emphasized the importance of every mineral operation in Ghana adhering to legal procedures and obtaining the necessary approvals and authorizations.

He expressed disappointment that Prof Frimpong Boateng did not follow the required protocols, leaving the commission with the arduous task of regularizing almost all the Community Mining Sites established by the IMCIM.

Highlighting a grave concern, the CEO stated that some illegal miners even enter the forest and erect signposts featuring the Mineral Commission’s logo and the misleading inscription of “Community Mining” to deceive people.

