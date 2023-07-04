Founder of defunct Capital Bank, William Ato Essien, has once again been given a lifeline to redeem his payment to the state by a Commercial Division of an Accra High Court.

Mr. Essien was expected to pay to the state an amount of 20 million by the end of April but as of July 4, he has only been able to pay 8 million out of the 20 million.

In court on Tuesday, his lawyers pleaded with the court for Mr Essien’s Passport to be released to him to enable him travel to raise the money but his request was turned down by the court.

The court has given him the 27th of July for him to pay the remaining 12 million Ghana cedis of his first tranche of payment or he risks going to jail.

