French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, has introduced Ambassador of the European Union (EU), Irchad Ramiandrasoa Razaaly to Ghanaian music.

The Excellencies were captured in a latest video choreographing Kelvynboy’s mega hit, Down Flat.

This was after the Reggae/Dancehall act threw a challenge to Madam Sophie to participate in his viral dancing challenge.

While enjoying the music, the duo acted out the lyrics of the song in their best way possible.

Their dance video has drawn multiple comments amid laughter.

Down Flat crooner, Kelvynboy has reacted to the video and declared them winners for their efforts.